Did you win the WV Vaccine lottery? Winners revealed

|CHARLESTON, WV – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the second prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JUNE 30, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
Jenna Atwell, Paynesville
Brendon Lee, Falling Waters
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside
Andrea Lamb, Weston
Donna Montgomery, Masontown
Paul O’Dell, Canvas
Floyd Teter, Terra Alta
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Patrick Bowles, Ashford
Abigail Mullins, Alderson
William Perkins, Washington
Keith Reed, Matoaka
Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Aimee Cain, Elkins
Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes
Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth
Donald Reed, Princeton
Jason Vance, Beckley
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
David Abraham, Charleston
Crystal Lockhart, Winfield
Marvin Maynar, Verdunville
Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg
David White, Ravenswood
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Darrell Adkins, Lorado
Larry Arbogas, Scarbro
Judith Ash, Salem
Michelle Barr, New Haven
Amber Blankenship, Wheeling
Marion Brewer, Comfort
Tina Browning, Milton
Tracy Gore, Accoville
Renea Hetrick, Morgantown
Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville
James Jackson, Gassaway
Mark Klug, Wheeling
Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling
Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant
Robert McMahon, Follansbee
Robin Myers, Lumberport
Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg
Janet Slider, Paden City
Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg
Pete Stark, Huntington
Brian Tephabock, Masontown
Shane Tyree, Beaver
Steven Utley, Lost Creek
Robert Waskey, Ravenswood
Mary Anne Young, Nitro