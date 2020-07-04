Dimmeydale’s 82nd Annual 4th of July Celebration

On no ordinary day in this community, Dimmeydale is celebrating the 4th for the 82nd time, but it’s not usually quite like this.

“You can really see how much everyone knows each other and loves each other, and gets along really well. This is one of my favorite days of the year, it’s great.” Corey Kidd, President of the Dimmeydale Community Association

Corey Kidd is a Wheeling native and one of the organizers for the event.

It’s unheard of for Dimmeydale to not have bouncy houses for kids, a picnic, and food… until this year.

“Well you know it’s a little strange. Usually it’s much more festive, but this a beautiful event.” Roanne Burech, attendee

The 4th in Dimmeydale started the day with a parade that eventually ended at Dimmeydale Park, followed by a flag raising.

All that led up to the Wheeling Symphony pop up concert.

“They’re bringing patriotic music to us, so it really gets you into the groove of 4th of July” Roanne Burech, attendee

And this is what brings the community together as it has every year on the 4th, even for firstcomers.

“This is my first time. Even though I’ve lived in Wheeling for most of my life, this is my first time coming to the event., and it’s wonderful to see all the kids, parents, and grandparents.” Sydney Hubbarde, attendee

“When we come together just to celebrate the 4th, we come together as a community.” Corey Kidd, President of the Dimmeydale Community Association

Organizers say anyone could have made it to this annual event.