Dinner, town hall meeting brings Gov. Justice to Friendly City

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Residents welcome a big guest to the Friendly City Thursday evening.

Gov. Jim Justice is in town to host a free dinner, followed by a town hall meeting at the Wheeling Park White Palace.

The governor will address many ongoing efforts by his administration, including the Roads to Prosperity project.

Gov. Justice will also field questions from the audience.

Four Republicans are challenging the governor in the upcoming gubernatorial primary.

7News Anchor Logan Ratick will have more on this story at 10 & 11 p.m.

Latest Posts: