Disgruntled residents voice concerns over poor phone service in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Ohio (WTRF) – There is a growing concern among Glencoe residents regarding poor telephone service in the area.

AT&T customers, David and Angela Gordon, say they have been without home phone and cell phone services for the last nine days.

However, the couple isn’t the only residents concerned about being “off the grid” in case of an emergency.

We have no cell phone service here — no way to get a hold of police, fire personnel or anybody. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed and it’s needed to be addressed for a long time. Gary Rebecca, Glencoe resident

I have a pacemaker defibrillator and the machine works off of the telephone. I don’t know what would happen if something happened to me. We have no telephone or cell phone service. Karen Rebecca, Glencoe resident

7News reached out to AT&T for comment but we have not received a response as of now.

