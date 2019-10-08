Disturbing voicemail goes viral, St. Clairsville Councilman speaks out

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A profanity-laced voicemail left by a St. Clairsville Councilman has recently gone viral.

Tim Porter spoke with 7News Tuesday to share his side of the story.

Porter says the message was intended for someone who owes him money and refuses to pay him back.

During the recording, Porter can be heard saying the F-word multiple times and also uses a racial slur, referring to a man running for mayor of St. Clairsville.

I’ve already called Mr. Brooks and made formal apologies. So, as far as all that goes, you know, I shouldn’t have said it, obviously, but you know when you’re in a certain rage, those things come out. Tim Porter, St. Clairsville Councilman

Porter recently withdraw from the mayor’s race but denies that the voicemail was the only reason.

He is also the president of St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce and says he debating on remaining on City Council.