Do you know what gunfire sounds like? FBI demonstrates to local teachers

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – “It won’t happen to us.”

That’s what many schools say they thought until it became a reality. Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland—the reality is, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

That’s why FBI agents are preparing teachers and faculty members the best way they know how to—an active shooter firearm demonstration. We do want to warn you that these are blank rounds, and this is not a real active shooter situation.

It’s a situation that FBI Special agent Jeff Cisar says there’s no handbook for—an active shooter entering a school locked, loaded, and ready to fire.

We believe that anyone who comes in and tries to say that “I can tell you exactly what to do in the event of an active shooter,” is wrong. There’s nobody that knows what to do. We whole-heartedly believe in that. But we do believe that our options that we discuss here are going to be very important in saving lives. So, we will discuss the options of running, hiding, fighting. JEFF CISAR – SPECIAL AGENT, FBI PITTSBURGH

The options discussed are through a demonstration put on by the FBI called recognizing the sounds of gunfire. Their objective –to expose teachers to what a gunfire actually sounds like inside a building with no hearing protection—because it’s not always what you think.

When you hear a noise at night “oh that’s just the wind, go back to sleep.” But when they hear noises now, “Oh, maybe that wasn’t a car backfiring.” It’s better to air on the side of caution. DAVID SOLTEZ – SAFETY COORDINATOR, MARSHALL CO. SCHOOLS

They put all the teachers in a room far away from the first five gun shots, [nat sound pop] showing them how confusing that noise can be from far away.

It was eye opening to me because I think I’ve kind of been disillusioned by TV and movies to think “I’m going to know exactly what I’m hearing. It’s going to be really obvious.” And it wasn’t. CHRISTY FOX – TEACHER

Then the demonstration went to three new vantage points, each time getting closer.

As these bullets fired throughout the hallway, teachers tell me they were shocked at not only how much their bodies felt the vibration, but how real the situation became. And after each shot closer they explained how your options continue to diminish, and why recognizing the sound early, can save lives.

I think a lot of us if you ask would be willing to put our lives on the line for our kids, but that’s a difficult thing to think about and contemplate. So being as prepared as we can be, knowing what our options are, and having some idea of our options is really important. And hearing what it actually sounds like so we can be better prepared is important. CHRISTY FOX – TEACHER

The program was started just six years ago by the eastern panhandle drug and violent crimes taskforce under the operation safe school initiative. The team travels to demonstrate what a gunshot sounds like to teachers all over the east coast.