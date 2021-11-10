“Dog Tags and Donuts” gives kids the chance to learn from local veterans

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Veterans Day is on Thursday, and to honor this area’s local vets, Bethlehem Elementary School is continuing their annual Veterans Day Breakfast.

School officials hope that meeting these vets and learning about their experiences and their sacrifices will instill lessons of service in the kids that they will take with them as adults.

Bethlehem and West Liberty Elementary schools principal Stacy Dietz says the event gives the students a chance to meet some real heroes.

“We try to instill in the kids that our heroes aren’t those movie stars and professional basketball players, even though they’re wonderful and they’ve made wonderful gains, our true heroes are the veterans and the ones who have fought for our freedoms.” Stacy Dietz, Principal of Bethlehem and West Liberty Elementary Schools

Principal Dietz hopes that kids take away not only the lessons of military service, but any type of community service.