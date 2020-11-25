Don’t forget about your health this Thanksgiving

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.(WTRF)- Thanksgiving is known for getting as much food on your plate and then going back for seconds, sometimes even thirds.

But experts say to be mindful of your health as your making your way to the dinner table.

You can still enjoy the deliciousness of Thanksgiving dinner but don’t forget to eat the rainbow.

Local Dietician Jill Spangler reminds everyone to balance their plate and keep portion control in mind.

Spangler says, “try the best and leave the rest,” meaning don’t force foods on your plate just to have, pick your favorites and don’t try to stuff yourself.

One thing Spangler wants people to remember is to stay hydrated, she says sometimes we may think we are hungry but we might actually be thirsty.

And even though you’ll be ready to hit the couch after your meal, Spangler encourages people to move around a little bit after eating.

Whether it’s helping out with the dishes or clearing the table, any kind of movement is better than none.