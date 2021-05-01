Dozens rally in Wheeling to protect life

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Dozens got their steps in to fight for life today in the annual Mother’s Day walk.

From Wheeling Park to Saint Michaels, 50 people all took a part, walking for what they believe in: the importance of human life.

Participants say they stand by all life, from the womb to the grave.

They encourage expectant mothers considering abortion to seek out help in bringing the baby to term.

“I would like to just send the message of always considering how important life is. Our goal is to protect all human life, and I think that’s the most important message.” Tom Rentfrow, Chapter President for West Virginians of life Ohio County

The resources raised from the walk goes into West Virginia Chapter of Life.

If you’re thinking about abortion, organizers say there are resources to help you. They say they help mothers facing crisis.

Anyone who’d like to reach out, organizer say contact abundant life Baptist Church.