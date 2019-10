WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local doctor now has a new achievement under his belt.

Dr. Henry Kettler, formerly of OVMC, received the “German of the Year Award” from St. Paul’s Evangelical Church.

The award was presented to him Friday in front of hpeers and loved ones at the Welty Home in Wheeling.

The German of the Year Award is part of St. Paul’s German Fest which runs tomorrow from 3:30 to 6:30.