STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – President Biden pushed a new initiative for Congress to consider today—a temporary end to a tax on gasoline.

He asked lawmakers to pause the 18-cent premium on each gallon for three months, and called on states to do the same on their own gas tax.

The president accused oil companies of quote “profiteering” and not producing enough for consumers.

However, members of both parties have said they are not in favor of a short-term discount.

Drivers we spoke to in the Ohio Valley expressed mixed feelings—some were for a freeze, and some wanted more information.

The gas tax hurts the food prices, the gas tax hurts the industry that’s making things, the gas tax hurts people traveling. Patty Crotty, Erie, PA

You know, it’s hard for me to say, because I’m not sure where that money goes and how it’s spent…like is it actually going to something that is helping progress some, help some issues that we’re experiencing in society or not? Erin Carey, Follansbee

Current West Virginia state taxes on gas sit at nearly 36 cents per gallon, while Ohio’s is almost 39 cents.