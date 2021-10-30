Driving this weekend? Here are some quick Halloween safety tips

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – With many of us going door-to-door tonight, it can be nerve-wracking if you need to get behind the wheel.

AAA says Halloween can be dangerous for both children and adults—and has a few tips to keep drivers and pedestrians out of harm’s way.

They say to drive at least five miles per hour below the speed limit, since going 25 instead of 35 drastically reduces the chances of a deadly accident.

Don’t let your impaired guests drive, and offer them a place to stay if need be.

And finally, watch for children walking on roadways or medians—especially if there’s no sidewalk in your neighborhood.

