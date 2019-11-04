Alleged drunk driver arrested, charged after head-on collision with Bethany College players

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four players on the Bethany College women’s basketball team were involved in a vehicle accident on Friday evening.
While traveling along State Route 67, a H.E. Neumman Company van collided head-on with the players after going center of left.
Authorities say the van attempted to leave the scene but couldn’t due to significant damage to the vehicle.
The driver of the company van has been identified as Victor Estes.
Estes was subsequently arrested and charged with an aggravated DUI.
No serious injuries were reported from the incident.
