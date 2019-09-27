Dungeon of Horrors opens its doors tonight!

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s an Iconic landmark in the Ohio Valley, and today it’s opening its doors to give you a unique experience.

The Dungeon of Horrors at the West Virginia Penitentiary is set to haunt you during the spookiest month of the year.

The tour gives you a haunt within a haunt. And that’s exactly what makes the West Virginia Penitentiary Dungeon of Horrors so scary. Historically, spirits have been reported there as early as the 1930’s. So, it makes for the perfect haunted experience.

Well it does because the prison itself is a haunted facility. So, where else would be a better backdrop for your show than something in a building that notorious for being haunted and having spirits in it. So, it’s a set up win win situation. TOM STILES

Stiles says the tour isn’t for the faint of heart, and you’ll experience scares unlike any other.

You’ll experience being put into a casket. We have the river of lost souls where you’ll actually have to cross the river to get to your freedom. It’s things like that that other haunts don’t have, those types of entities in their show. TOM STILES

If you’re wondering how long you will be scared—well, you can expect almost an hour. So, if you’re down for a challenge this non-guided haunted house is the place for you.

Oh no—it’s not guided. It’s a haunted house. You’ve got to figure out some places how to get out. You’ve got to go through room by room and experience it. There’s no one there that’s going to take you by the hand and lead you unless your significant other does that for you. TOM STILES- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MOUNDSVILLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The haunt will take you through over a dozen interactive rooms where 50 professional actors have been trained to scare.

But don’t take our word for it—you’ll just have to experience it yourself.

For ticket prices and more information on the Dungeon of Horrors, you can visit this link.