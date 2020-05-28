Early Voting Begins in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wednesday is the first day you could head over to the polls for early voting in the Mountain State.

If you’re planning on voting in Ohio County, it’s not much different this year, but the polling site is taking a few precautions.

The voting machines are now limited down to four, rather than the usual eight. All of them are spaced at least six feet apart. Workers will hand out a glove for you to wear while voting, especially to try to keep everyone away from touching the touch screen and stylist in the voting machines.

Workers say mask wearing is requiring to get into the building at this time and only optional when you actually vote.

“As the county, we recommend the mask, but you do not have to wear it while voting. Whatever’s comfortable. We recommend it, but you do not have to.” Toni Shieffalo, Ohio County Election Coordinator

Workers are asking everyone to get in and out of the voting machines as soon as possible to keep the line moving.

If you already received an absentee ballot in the mail but decide to vote in-person, workers say you can if you bring the ballot with you.

Make sure you bring your IDs to vote.

You can vote any day of the week, except Sundays, until Saturday, June 6th from 9am to 5pm.