East Ohio Regional Hospital Turning Into a Full-Serviced Acute Care Hospital

90% of the East Ohio Regional Hospital department directors have been hired… as it’s just months away from opening it’s doors again.

The empty facility is expected to turn into a full-serviced acute care hospital. Services include a full-functioning lab, radiology with MRI and CAT scan, and an operating room.

There are already about 100 inpatient beds and 50 long-term care unit beds inside. It doesn’t yet have inpatient psychiatric beds and a 50 bed 30 day substance abuse rehab residential treatment program, but that’s on the slate for phase two of the re-opening process.

“Certainly, we are excited to be able to provide healthcare again in the community. I think there’s a great need in the community being full filled here.” bernie albertini, Chief Operating Officer of EORH

The hospital is slated to open by the end of this year.

