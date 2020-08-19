East Ohio Regional Hospital Turning Into a Full-Serviced Acute Care Hospital

Local News

by: Aliah Keller

Posted: / Updated:

90% of the East Ohio Regional Hospital department directors have been hired… as it’s just months away from opening it’s doors again.

The empty facility is expected to turn into a full-serviced acute care hospital. Services include a full-functioning lab, radiology with MRI and CAT scan, and an operating room.

There are already about 100 inpatient beds and 50 long-term care unit beds inside. It doesn’t yet have inpatient psychiatric beds and a 50 bed 30 day substance abuse rehab residential treatment program, but that’s on the slate for phase two of the re-opening process.

“Certainly, we are excited to be able to provide healthcare again in the community. I think there’s a great need in the community being full filled here.”

bernie albertini, Chief Operating Officer of EORH

The hospital is slated to open by the end of this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter