Easterseals forgoes 46th annual telethon, seeking financial support

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A non-profit in the Ohio Valley that could be life-changing to children and adults is still seeing clients but is in need of financial support.

The Easterseals has always run a telethon since 1975, but it’s had to hold off this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The telethon raises money for kids and adults — who benefit from their services and need financial assistance. There’s about 60-percent of its clients that have that need.

They’re taking donations still, but say it’s not at the top of their list — since a lot of people are in financial hardships in this Pandemic.

We still are in need of support from the community, but that’s not our priority right. Our priority is making sure our clients are getting the care they need. And when people are able to give they do. Allison O’Konski, Community Relations Director – Easterseals

You can donate through mail or over the phone. If you have a computer, there’s an option to donate on Facebook or you can go to the website on your screen.

