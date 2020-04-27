Easterseals forgoes telethon due to COVID-19 crisis

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – For the first time since 1975, Easterseals will not host its annual telethon.

The organization decided to forgo its main fundraising event due to economic hardship in the community.

“While our need for financial support continues, we must be sensitive to conditions in the community,” explained CEO Jay Prager. “We could have transitioned the telethon to a digital format, but our board and management agreed that isn’t the direction we want to take during the pandemic.”

Over the past 45 years, generous telethon donors have contributed millions of dollars that have supported thousands of Ohio Valley families. Approximately 60 percent of Easterseals’ clients require some level of financial assistance, resulting in $300,000 in uncompensated care each year. That is why community support is vital to the nonprofit’s success.

Despite the current crisis, Easterseals continues to provide essential services to most of its clients—eventhough those services can’t be offered face to face. The therapists and medical team are helping patientsthrough telehealth and by sharing exercises and activities for families to do at home.

One service that has been largely unaffected by the pandemic is the West Virginia Birth to Three

program. The service is free to all eligible children, available via telehealth, and does not require a

doctor’s referral. Families with concerns about their child’s development are encouraged to call 1-800-619-5697.

