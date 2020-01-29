Economist: Bright future for OV, cracker plant or not

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A senior economist for the U.S. Department of Energy says a bright future awaits the Ohio Valley.

Dr. Charles Zelek was keynote speaker at a day-long conference at the Belmont Hills Country Club, hosted by Harvey Goodman Real Estate.

Dr. Zelek is very optimistic that the proposed ethane cracker plant in Belmont County will become a reality.

With tons of groundwork already completed, Dr. Zelek says another company will step in if PTTGC decides against the cracker plant.

Either option will involve an influx of workers from all over the country.

The opioid epidemic is not a secret in this region. And I have encountered local businesses that have had a challenge, you know to get, retain employees, you know. Whether it’s their ability to pass a drug test or bring the skill set to the table that would be necessary to do those types of jobs. Dr. Charles Zelek, U.S. Department of Energy

Dr. Zelek also encourages high school graduates to pursue a trade instead of the traditional college route.

Latest Posts: