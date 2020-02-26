Ed Kuca to step down after 32 years of working for Benwood

Benwood W.Va. (WTRF)- Benwood Mayor Ed Kuca says being on city council was a family affair for him. In fact– his dad was a part of Benwood City government for 24 years before he retired.

When I’m away from the city of Benwood, I worry about the city of Benwood. And my daughter notices that too ED KUCA – Benwood Mayor

After 32 years of working in city government for Benwood, Ed Kuca has announced he is retiring. Kuca was elected into office in 2003, after his 15 years on council. He went on to serve as mayor for 17 years.

But now, he’s ready to enjoy family time.

It’s been a wonderful experience, and I’m just so proud to have been able to serve, but I just decided it was time to retire. I wanted to spend some time with my daughter who lives in Georgia ED KUCA – Benwood Mayor

From free pool days to Christmas and Halloween bashes- Kuca is known for everything he did for the kids in the community.

The reconstruction of the city park and pool top his list of proudest accomplishments, along with his research done on mayors from the past.

But the reconstruction of the flood wall in 2010 was perhaps his most important job.

In 2004, Hurricane Ivan came through, and we had heavy rains. We had a flash flood out on Boggs Runs, which is a one-mile part of Benwood, Roosevelt Avenue. 22 hours later, we had a river flood. Now that was really a time that a lot could have gone wrong. ED KUCA – Benwood Mayor

He says the flood was the most trying time in his whole career, and without the help of his right-hand man, Police Chief Frank Longwell, and the rest of the community, the entire city could have been flooded.

That’s just another reason why his greatest advice for whoever fills his shoes… is to connect with the city officials.