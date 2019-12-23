Electronics stolen from NAMI Greater Wheeling in Sunday night robbery

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with NAMI Greater Wheeling are searching for answers after their Drop-In Center in East Wheeling was robbed Sunday night.

According to officials with the organization, various types of electronics were stolen — including iPads, TVs, and computers. We have been told that report has been filed with the Wheeling Police Department, and security video was handed over. Officials say the incident is very disheartening.

“This is just really sad that someone would do something like this in the middle of the community coming together to increase support for mental illness and NAMI,” said Amy Gamble, executive director of NAMI Greater Wheeling. “I’m saddened by that but grateful for the support.”

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Wheeling Police.