Elementary schools go pink, raise money for those battling breast cancer

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nearly every person in West Virginia knows a survivor or someone battling Breast Cancer.

In fact, breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths among West Virginia women. More than 1,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually.

That’s why Bethlehem Elementary and West Liberty Elementary are GOING PINK!

Stacey Dietz is the Principal of both schools. She said she made a promise to God during her treatments that if she survived, she would devote her life to helping others. And that’s exactly what she’s done.

We started this about five years ago. I am a cancer survivor and I just wanted to do something to give back. When I was going through my treatment I kind of made a deal with God that this is what I’ll do. This will be my calling. Stacy Dietz, Principal

The schools are giving what they call “Tanks.”

They collect donations all year for those receiving cancer treatment at the Schiffler Cancer Center. Those donations provide patients with tanks of gas.

Because it’s a lot of money for their bills for the hospital appointments. 5th Grade student Georgia Mamakos

We want people that are going through cancer and going across the world for appointments, for their gas tanks, so we bring in a lot of money for them. 5th Grade student Alexandria Lutz

Dietz told 7News the letters she receives back are extremely moving. So, she reads them to the students each and every time, so they know the impact they’ve made.



Even though we don’t need those hanks, the words that comes from those patients are very powerful. They just say how they may be at their end rope and that we sent them that and it just brightened their day and got them through the next day. Stacy Dietz, Principal

She also said you never realize how much treatments cost until you’re in their shoes. So, teaching little ones how to make a big difference in the world is her duty to God.



It’s just something that is above what we teach children. We teach them math, English, and all the other things, but it’s really important to teach kids community service. This really makes the kids happy to give to others. Stacy Dietz, Principal

If you would like to make a donation for this cause. you can contact Bethlehem Elementary School.