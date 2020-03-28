Emergency blood drives available in Ohio Valley throughout April

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) – More than 30 blood drives across the Ohio Valley have been cancelled for the month of May due to coronavirus concerns.

However, there are several emergency blood drives still happening in the area throughout the month of April:

March 30 — Barnesville Church of the Nazarene in Barnesville, Ohio, 9:00-2:00

April 6 — Crossroads Church, Wintersville, Ohio, 12-5:30

April 7 — Oglebay Park, Pine Room, Wheeling, no more appointments

April 8 — Wintersville United Presbyterian Church, Center of Hope, Wintersville, Ohio, 10:00-3:00

April 9 — Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville, Ohio, no walkins

April 13 – Vance Memorial Church, Wheeling, 12:00-5:30

April 20 – Trinity Lutheran Church, Wheeling, 10:00-3:00

April 21 – Jenkins Sub Express, Diane River Plaza, Middlebourne, WV, 10:00-3:00

April 23 – St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, New Martinsville, WV, 1:00-6:30

April 24 – Messiah Lutheran Church, Moundsville, WV, 10:00-3:00

April 27 – Vance Memorial Church, Wheeling, 12:00-5:30

The American Red Cross also is taking additional measures to ensure the safety of their staff and donors. All blood collection staff will arrive to blood drives donning masks, distancing donors, taking temperatures, sanitizing all equipment and beds between donors and using gloves.

If you are interested in hosting an emergency blood drive at your site during the month of May, please call 304-989-9929.

