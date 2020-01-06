Emergency calls continue upward trend in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Six days into the new year and the Wheeling Fire Department has already responded to three fire calls.

Officials say the department has noticed an increase of calls for Rescue and Emergency Medical Service incidents in recent years and believes the surge will continue in 2020.

Opioid-related calls have also spiked but Fire Chief Larry Helms says the majority of calls are associated with the city’s older population.

The opioid calls were up a little bit last year, but those were contributing for the last several years. It’s not a huge increase. I think a lot of it is just we have an aging community. It just seems like the community is more aware of the service we provide, so I think that’s why we’ve seen such an increase. Larry Helms, Chief of Wheeling Fire Department

Fire Chief Helms also says he expects the Wheeling Fire Department to respond to approximately 7,000 calls this year.

