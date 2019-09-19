Emergency Management Association: not what it used to be

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a team of people who collaborated the day of the 9-11 attacks on the twin towers to help be prepared for future terrorist threats and attacks on our Country.

Today the Emergency Management Association is not what it was then.

When 9-ll happened, on that actual day, there were a lot of webinar’s and conference calls that day. There was still a lot of uncertainty as the events continued to unfold that day. We went from more of a hazardous materials and natural disaster training and response, to more of a whole community type scenario in regards for emergency planning for terrorism which became the primary focus for several years TOM HART- DIRECTOR MARSHALL COUNTY EMA

Hart also says that they collaborate with the Public Health center for situations relating to public health threats that are terrorist-related.