No more charbroiled burgers! Wheeling’s Hardee’s just closed its doors permanently

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A restaurant that has been a staple in the Wheeling area for over three decades closes its doors for good Saturday.

Hardee’s restaurant on National Road in Wheeling opened its doors in the mid 80’s and was one of the Friendly City’s most well-known restaurants.

Once a 24-hour restaurant, it was a popular stop for kids following Park dances and also for the late night crowd as well.

Although this popular restaurant will be missed, it will remain a fond memory for many people in the Ohio Valley.