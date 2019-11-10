Excess Levy Renewal to provide needed resources to Ohio Co. Schools

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Excess Levy Renewal passed Saturday with 67 percent of votes.

The levy is expected to generate $95 million over the next five years with no additional taxes to residents.

Funds will be allocated towards instructional supplies, salaries, benefits, maintenance, transportation, among other things.

We were at a place where we could have lost 60 positions that are over formula that I think is pretty special to Ohio County Schools from our music positions to our innovative positions. We are just very fortunate to have additional staff that are able to work with our kids on a daily basis. Dr. Kim Miller, Superintendent of Ohio County Schools

Dr. Kim Miller thanked everyone who assisted with the levy passing.