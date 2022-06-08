WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — When you see that annual doctor’s appointment coming up on your calendar it can seem like a hassle.

However, they are recommended for a reason. Catching things early on is extremely critical.

The old saying is an apple a day keeps the doctor way, but experts say seeing the doctor regularly is the real solution to a healthier life.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital held a health fair at Family Service of the Upper Ohio Valley on Wednesday.

There were several screenings available as well as endless health information.

I took advantage of the variety of screens they had and got my blood pressure checked.

Paula Calvert, CEO of Family Service says we have great medical resources here in the Valley that many people don’t know about.

The biggest focus is trying to get people back out into the community and then the other thing is to make sure you do realize that preventive maintenance is the best thing when you come to your health to make sure you get out those appointments. The other thing is, we have community partners here that would be able to explain their services, which is sometimes the lifesaver. Paula Calvert, CEO, Family Service Upper Ohio Valley

They also had educational information on skin cancer, diabetes, and more.

If you missed out on today’s fair, their next scheduled event is on October 12, from 10-2.

It’s FREE and will take place at the Family Services building near Centre Market.