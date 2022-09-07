OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a night to “experience the extraordinary” at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center.



Craig Karges is a nationally recognized mentalist, Extraordinist and Magician of the Mind, and Wheeling native.



Wednesday evening marked Karges’ long-awaited return to the Friendly City, and all the money raised at the show will go towards a documentary that’s being made about Heather Miller.



Heather was killed in a crash, but through organ donation she saved many lives. All proceeds from tonight’s show will go towards the production costs of Gifted The Docuseries. The pilot episode will tell Heather Miller’s story.

“There’s so many stories that need to be told and they’re all so inspiring, and that’s the purpose of Gifted, is to inspire people to consider their choice to be an organ donor. And to make that initiative and to sign up on the donor registry.” Robert Horsey, CEO of Gifted Productions

The show will benefit the Heather Miller Memorial, Gifted the Docuseries and the Maddog Strong Foundation.