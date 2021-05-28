Face-to-face services available again at Weirton Municipal Building

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – The city of Weirton is taking the latest step toward a post-COVID normal.

They’ve announced that their Municipal Building will be back open for the public beginning this coming Tuesday.

Those who come into the building will still have to sanitize their hands upon entering, as well as wear a mask while in court.

In addition, no more than four people will be allowed at any department.

While they never completely stopped serving the city, officials say the past year wasn’t quite the same without the face-to-face connection.

It’ll be great to see faces in the building and have it alive again. It’s been a little bit quiet, but we are definitely excited and grateful that we’re able to open again and safely. DeeAnn Pulliam, Weirton Assistant City Manager

If you’d still like to do business with the city virtually, those options will still be available.

There’s a drop box outside the building, as well as online utility payments available at cityofweirton.com.