Farmers Market arrives at the Highlands on Thursday

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local man is providing a new way for community members to acquire locally grown goods. Eric Blend is starting the very first Highlands Farmers Market.

The goal of the market is to attract more people to the Highlands, make locally grown food more accessible and support local businesses.







The market will be located in the Cabela’s parking lot near to Sheetz. Eric says he is following state health and safety guidelines to keep the market safe for consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines that have been given from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture say that there can be no sampling at farmers markets this year due to the COVID-19. Well, us as a market, we are requiring vendors to wear masks. Even though all of our vendors would voluntarily wear them, we’re gonna be requiring that. Eric Blend, Market Coordinator – Highlands Farmers Market

The market will take place every Thursday from 4-7 p.m., beginning June 4.

