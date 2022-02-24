The FCC has issued a warning about the use of radios in crimes just before a trucker protest in Washinton D.C.

The reminder issued on February 22 says that amateur and personal radio services licensees and operators may not use radio equipment to commit or facilitate criminal acts.

Individuals using radios in the Amateur or Personal Radio Services in this manner may be subject to severe

penalties, including significant fines, seizure of the offending equipment, and, in some cases,

criminal prosecution.

More of the warning can be viewed below.