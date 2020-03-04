Federal Reserve takes big cut as Coronavirus spreads, valley business braces for impact

This is the first time the central bank has cut its key rate between policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis.

As the Coronavirus spreads, the Federal Reserve responded by recently cutting its benchmark interest rate by a hefty half percentage. If you need a big-ticket item like a house or car, it’s now a little easier for people to borrow money. But, why now?

Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the virus ‘will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time.’ The Associated Press

The Ohio Valley seems to be untouched by the Coronavirus as of now, but as the pandemic spreads, it will impact lives of more than just those who come in contact with the virus. And some say this big cut is a wakeup call.

China produces a lot of our goods, and the factories not working because of the coronavirus, and if they’re not working, we’re not going to have those goods. Peter Holloway, Financial Advisor at Hazlett, Burt & Watson, Inc.

Right now, we’re at all-time lows with unemployment, which is really good news because lots of people are working and spending money. If they get concerned, they will stop spending money which will slow the economy down. Peter Holloway, Financial Advisor at Hazlett, Burt & Watson, Inc.

The biggest factor at this point is the unknown, and the only sound advice the financial advisor can give to the community and businesses is to wash your hands.