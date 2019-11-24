Feisley Tree Farms opens before Thanksgivings

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Feisley Tree Farms in Belmont opened Saturday.

For the the first time since 1952, the farm officially opened the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Feisley Tree Farms grow and care for trees for about seven years until the trees are big enough for customers to purchase.

Some trees are more than 15 years old.

Trees available for purchase include, Scotch Pine, White Pine and Frazier Fur.

Feisley Tree Farms is open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. during the week.

