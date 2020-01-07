Filing deadline approaches for municipal election

Local News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Wheeling City Council Building_1520474183503.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Residents interested in running for Wheeling City Council or mayor will be able to file, beginning Monday, Jan. 13.

The filing process will run though Saturday, Jan. 25.

Information and filing forms can be found in the City Clerk office, located in the City-County Building, room 303.

There is a $50 filing fee with cash and checks being made payable to the City of Wheeling.

Certificate of announcements must be filed in the office of the City Clerk between those dates as well. If mailed, they must be postmarked no later than Jan. 25.

Please contact City Clerk Brenda J. Delbert by phone at bdelbert@wheelingwv.gov for additional information.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter