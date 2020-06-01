Final decision on Belmont County cracker to arrive in 6-9 months

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – PTTGC America announced a new timeline on Monday regarding a final decision on the proposed ethane cracker plant in Belmont County following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials anticipate another six to nine months until a final verdict is reached.

We continue to be grateful for the support and encouragement we receive from this community and all our local, state and federal partners. While the pandemic has prevented us from moving as quickly as we would like within our previous timeline, our best estimate is for a final investment decision by the end of this year or in the first quarter of next year. Toasaporn Boonyapipat, President – PTTGCA

In the mist of the pandemic, PTTGCA has prioritized the health and safety of its employees and stakeholders while navigating through new challenges.

Officials also say the project was never put on hold.

