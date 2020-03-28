Financial experts strongly oppose pulling funds from 401(k)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Concerns over the Coronavirus have had a devastating effect on the stock market in recent weeks, causing the DOW to drop over 3,000 points just last week.

That’s the largest drop in market history! It’s a situation that has many people concerned over their personal finances, especially their 401(k)’s.

Some have questioned whether or not they should stop their contributions while others are even considering pulling their money out completely.

But experts say that’s a bad idea.

If you’re still working and you’re under age 59 and a half, if you pull that money out and put it in the bank so to speak, number one you are going to give your self no shot to make that money back because you are out of the market. Number two, if you remove that money from that 401(k), it’s going to be taxed pretty significantly, the entire amount. And you’re going to pay a penalty. Jason Haswell, Managing Director – Monteverde Group

Haswell does suggest looking at investment option available within your 401(K) and making possible adjustments to fit your needs.

