Police: Fireworks prohibited during New Year’s celebrations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There will be several celebrations happening around the Ohio Valley on January 31 as people ring in the new year.

However, city officials are reminding residents that the use of fireworks is prohibited.

The public often think the rule only applies to the 4th of July but Wheeling Police says the law is in effect 365 days a year.

Bottle rockets, lanterns, things of that — anything that can land on a house are prohibited. Anything that’s combustible, explosive, and even audible is not permitted in the City of Wheeling. Discharging a firearm is prohibited in the city limits as well. So, if you hear fireworks or something that sounds like that, give the Police Department a call and we will respond to those. Philip Stahl, Public Information Offficer for Wheeling Police

Stahl says people may be confused because state laws allows the sale of fireworks in Wheeling.

