First of its kind Food Basket Give Away to help feed hundreds of families this June

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — This pandemic has left entire communities hurting; from losing loved ones to COVID-19 to losing jobs in the process of staying home. And because of this need to get helped back up on our feet; the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling has been persistently stepping up to take care of the Ohio Valley and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing again this coming Saturday.

Reverend Darrell Cummings says they will be putting food on tables as a means to help keep those in need from doing anything drastic in stressful times, saying, “There is help; no-one has to starve.”

In May the church held its first drive-thru give-away; serving 586 families.

Typically there’s a giveaway for Easter, Adopt-A-Student Program, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, but now there’s a fifth one for 2020.

In his forty years of being a pastor, this will be the first time the church has ever held one in June.

There’s still such a need because so many people who have been laid off, or unemployed or couldn’t find a job, or just doesn’t have enough to get through. And so, this is our first time in history ever doing this in June. And so, we’re going to make it part of my 40th anniversary celebration, and a part of doing that is helping our community. That’s how we celebrate. Reverend Darrell Cummings, Lead Pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Like the May giveaway, people will drive up, and a pre-made box of food will be placed in each trunk: complete with a week’s worth of food for a family of four.

The church is prepared to help 4-500 families in the greater Wheeling area.

And the reason for the season? Reverend Cummings put it simply; When we help one another, it puts unity in our community.

So come June 27th from 10 to 11 AM, anyone can show up to the North Wheeling Dream Center to get a box.