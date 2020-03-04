First reading of ordinances for medical cannabis take place at Moundsville City Council

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Moundsville City Council is currently considering medical marijuana dispensaries and growers.

The City Council held their first reading on two ordinances drafted by the City Attorney, which defines medical marijuana and determines which zones it is allowed in.

If there is an application that the state approves for Marshall County, it would go to the Marshall County Board of Health for their first refusal. If they approve it, it goes to the county commissioners, who could actually put it out for a vote if they desire. If they approve it, then we’re ready to go. Rick Healy, City Manager – Moundsville

Moundsville City Council will hold a second reading of the two ordinances on Tuesday, March 17.

