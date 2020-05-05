First reading of OVMC purchase agreement

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The former Ohio Valley Medical Center (OVMC) property is up for grabs, and the city of Wheeling is looking to make the purchase from its current owner MPT.

Tuesday, the first reading of the ordinance for the city to acquire OVMC happened at the City Council Meeting. The current owners want to go to closing by July 1 for tax reasons which will ultimately impact the price the city would pay. Additional intel is being done right now, and the City Manager hopes to have all information compiled for Council to make a decision on whether to move forward with the purchase by the end of May.

Wheeling City Manager, Robert Herron, told 7News “The Mayor is correct, the letter of intent which is non-binding and subject to City Council approval does call for action by the end of June but part of that also is City Council’s consideration of the sales agreement which obviously is the first reading today during the month of May so there’s a lot of work yet to be done and a lot of information will be coming out here in the next week or so.”

Yesterday, the City Manager said if OVMC were to be acquired, one building is being considered for a police station which would ultimately eliminate the need for a public safety building if everything were to go as envisioned.

The Purchase and Sales Agreement is up for a second reading and vote at the next City Council Meeting two weeks from Tuesday.

