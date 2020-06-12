Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park without water due to waterline break

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park is temporarily without water Friday morning due to a waterline break.

City officials encourage park users to bring water for their dogs while repairs are being made. There is currently no timetable on when the water service will be available again.

