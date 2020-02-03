‘Five Below’ opening new location at OV Mall

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Construction is currently underway at the Ohio Valley Mall for a new store coming later this year.

Five Below is planning to open the new location late summer or early fall. The store will be adjacent to Dunham’s Sporting.

Five Below offers a variety of products for $5 or less.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has 900 stores in 36 states.

For additional information, please call 740-695-4526 or visit www.ohiovalleymall.net.

