OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Five local attorneys have been selected for this year’s West Virginia Super Lawyers.

Less than 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected for this high honor.

The law firm Bordas and Bordas has offices across the Ohio Valley and into Pittsburgh.

The attorneys selected from Bordas and Bordas include Geoffrey Brown, Scott Blass, Jason Causey, Richard Monahan and Jamie Bordas.

Bordas has been the managing partner since 2005 and he says he is honored to make the list.

Super Lawyers is a program that was started by Thomson Reuters, which is one of the major vendors for lawyers. The reason that this award is such a nice recognition is it’s voted on by your peers. Other lawyers decide who they think is worthy of this super lawyer’s designation and for myself and a number of the other attorneys here at our firm to receive this honor for several years now is certainly something that’s special to us. Jamie Bordas, Managing partner

Bordas works on cases involving a long list of areas of law and he frequently speaks at conferences about skills and techniques.

The annual selection for Super Lawyers is done through a statewide survey by lawyers, a research evaluation and a peer review.

Congratulations to the 2022 Super Lawyers.