Five local kids receive adaptive bicycles through program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Southwestern Energy has partnered up Variety and its ‘My Bike Program’ to award five area children with life-changing equipment.

The program provides kids with adaptive bicycles that is tailored to their needs.

Due to success from the My Bike Program, Variety has expanded with adaptive strollers in the ‘My Stroller Program’ and ‘My Voice Program.’

Physical and occupational therapists have decided what’s going to work for this child, and then, as you will see today, ‘boom,’ they’re riding! So, they have gone to sitting on the sidelines to riding. Charles LaVallee, CEO of Variety, the Children’s Charity

Since launching the ‘My Bike Program’ in November 2012, Variety has provided 3,000 adaptive bicycles to kids.