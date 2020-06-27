Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble announced five new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County on Friday.

The health department has reported 85 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, including one death. Case surveillance, contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of those reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor an outbreak of COVID-19 at the First Baptist Church in Wheeling. As of Friday evening, the health department is monitoring 12 positive cases of COVID-19 linked to the church. The church’s leadership is working with the health department to insure all people exposed have been contacted and tested.

Gamble says that Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face covering when out in public or at work, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Those who test positive will be contact by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring.