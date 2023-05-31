WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the weather being so warm this could be the perfect chance to get out on the water.

So, why not do that while supporting a group that’s right here in the Ohio Valley?

The second Kayak for Casa is this Sunday, June 4.

It all starts at 9:00 a.m. at American Legion Post 1 in Elm Grove.

Southpaw Outfitters and Grand Vue Park will transport kayakers from the post to the Coal Bridge in Marshall County where they will drop into Big Wheeling Creek.

Then, kayakers will float back to the American Legion for an afternoon of food, games and music.

All the money raised helps CASA train volunteers who support children in the foster care system.

“All of the kids that we’re working with are living either with a relative or in a foster home while their parents are working on improvement period to get them back. So, our advocates, both volunteers and staff, we utilize the money to support the families and train our advocates.” Susan Harrison, Executive Director, CASA for Children

Again, Kayak for CASA is this Sunday, June 4th starting at 9:00 a.m.

This is a family-friendly event.

After the float enjoy food trucks, games from Tripps Fun Zone and live music from the New Age Adenas.

Sign up at wvcasaforchildren.org.