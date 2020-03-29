Flood cleanup kits available to those affected in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency is offering cleanup kits and assistance to residents affected by flash flooding on Saturday.
Those residents are urged to call 304-234-3694.
Several counties across the Ohio Valley experienced flash flooding Saturday following strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.
