Flood cleanup kits available to those affected in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency is offering cleanup kits and assistance to residents affected by flash flooding on Saturday.

Those residents are urged to call 304-234-3694.

Several counties across the Ohio Valley experienced flash flooding Saturday following strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Flooding on Elm Street in Wheeling (3/28)

