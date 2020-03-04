Food truck vendors seek compromise on city ordinance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been a heated topic for weeks and now, Wheeling City Council is talking about what to do about the food trucks.

Just over a year ago, Wheeling City Council enacted an ordinance to allow food trucks to operate within the city.

Since then, food trucks have been setting up within center market, bringing concern to local business owners. Some claim the food trucks are pulling customers away from their business, and also taking up unnecessary parking spaces.

Because of this, one month ago, Wheeling City Council amended the ordinance to state a food truck is not allowed within 100 feet of a like-minded business. This put the food truck owners in front of businesses that didn’t invite them, unlike before. So, they proposed new ideas.

That was kind of the biggest issue. When you push us down the street, now we’re effecting someone else’s business, not just the business that invited us there. Keep generators quiet. Don’t take up too much space. I proposed a 40 foot length only. No more that 40 feet. If you’re taking up more space than that you have to, go or remove the additional vehicle if there is one. THOMAS GILSON, OWNER – THE CHEESE MELT

It is kind of a condensed area. To get 100 feet away from a restaurant is difficult to still remain in the center market area. Elsewhere in downtown or the city, you can pretty much do that relatively easily. So, the concern has really focused on the center market area and that can be done to compromise. If, in fact, there is a compromise to be reached, to reduce that 100 feet down to 50 or 25 feet. ROBERT HERRON, CITY MANAGER – WHEELING

Food truck owners said the only thing they want is respect and to be able to operate their business. Wheeling City Council does want to stress they are considering the 25 foot proposal.

