Former 7News anchor Steve Mazure passes away at 80

WTRF has lost another family member.

Steve Mazure, 80, sadly passed away Wednesday night.

Steve was more than just a co-worker to those at 7News, he was a dear friend and was watched for more than three decades on WTRF.

Steve began his broadcasting career while he was in high school WTCS. He then worked at WMMN radio before heading to Wheeling to begin a job at WWVA, where he spent six years.

Steve then headed to WTRF where he began his long-tenured career in television where he became an Ohio Valley favorite with a smile no one could forget.

Steve worked at 7News for two years before taking over the anchor desk, but when he did, he never looked back.

32 years he spent on the anchor desk, many of which were on 7News This Morning.

Steve will be sadly missed not only by WTRF, but by the entire Ohio Valley.

All of us at WTRF-TV are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former News Anchor Steve Mazure. He was not only a former coworker, he was our dear friend. We extend condolences to his wonderful family, and can only hope they find some comfort in knowing how much we all cared for Steve. 7NEWS GENERAL MANAGER ROGER LYONS

He leaves behind his wonderful wife Caroll , Daughter Gina and Son Mike.

Arrangements are pending.